Hannah Adler's first half hat trick leads Minnesota Aurora FC over Chicago, 6-1

The scoreboard showed a dominant performance for Minnesota Aurora FC in a 6-1 win over Chicago Dutch Lions Wednesday night in front of more than 4,800 fans at TCO Stadium.

But on a perfect summer night in Eagan, Aurora coach Nicole Lukic and her players felt it was far from their best game. They got a first half hat trick from Hannah Adler and two goals from Mariah Nguyen, but gave up their first goal of the season and saw Chicago make a late push.

What matters is the win, a 5-0 record and a regular season sweep of Chicago by a 10-1 margin.

"Wild to say that I’m not super happy with how we played, but there’s something to be said about being able to score six goals when you’re not playing your best. Overall disappointed with our performance, I just don’t think we were technically clean. In the end it was good enough today, but I don’t feel like we got better today," Lukic said. "Can’t really put your thumb on it, but you know something was off."

Aurora has now out-scored opponents 26-1 on the season, and has yet to lose a regular season game in franchise history.

Adler scored in the third, 41st and 44th minutes Wednesday night. Her first goal came after Maya Hansen was taken down in the box for a foul just a few minutes in. Adler buried the ensuing penalty kick in the right corner, as the Chicago keeper never moved.

In the 41st minute, Adler was sent on a long ball and taken out by the Chicago keeper for a yellow card. Adler got her second penalty kick of the night, and picked the same spot for her second goal of the night.c

"I think that sometimes the natural thing is to go the other way and I was confident that I really wanted that side again. That’s what I went with and it worked out," Adler said.

She completed the first half hat trick two minutes later. Catherine Rapp fed her a perfect pass across the box, and she found the net for a 3-0 lead at the half. Last week, Hansen netted a hat trick in a 10-0 win.

"Hannah created a lot for us. She was able to find different moments to link up with players. Overall, a great game for Hannah and looking forward to seeing Hannah continue to progress with Aurora," Lukic said.

Mariah Nguyen gave Minnesota Aurora a 4-0 lead in the 62nd minute, getting the ball near midfield, going on a run and tucking a shot inside the far post for a goal. Seven minutes later, Tianna Harris scored to give Aurora a 5-0 lead. She found the back of the net on a perfectly placed header off a corner kick from Addison Weichers.

The only blemish of the night for Minnesota Aurora? Giving up its first goal of the season. Chicago Dutch Lions scored off a free kick in the 72nd minute. It’s the first time an opponent has found the net this season in more than 430 minutes of game time.

While they say it wasn’t their best effort, it was good enough for a comfortable win.

"I think sometimes that’s just the way that soccer goes. You can have an amazing game and score zero goals, or you can have a game where you don’t play your best soccer and score six goals. I think for us to have scored six goals on a day where it wasn’t probably our best soccer and we haven’t reached our full potential yet is a really good place to be in," Adler said.

Minnesota Aurora FC is at Chicago City SC on Sunday before returning home next Wednesday to face Green Bay Glory.