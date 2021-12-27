Gophers women's basketball cancels Friday game against Northwestern due to COVID-19

article

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will have to wait until 2022 to resume its Big Ten schedule.

Lindsay Whalen and the Gophers were scheduled to host Northwestern on Friday at Williams Arena, but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program. Team officials say both programs are actively working with the league to get the game rescheduled.

Minnesota is on a Christmas break after losing at Drake, 77-63, on Dec. 23.

The Gophers (7-7, 0-2) are next scheduled to travel to Rutgers to open 2022 on Jan. 6.