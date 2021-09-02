Gophers lose 2021 opener 45-31 to Ohio State, Mo Ibrahim to injury

article

The University of Minnesota football team welcomed more than 50,000 fans back for the first time in nearly two years to Huntington Bank Stadium Thursday night, but the Gophers couldn’t finish the night with an upset of No. 4-ranked Ohio State.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud wasn’t perfect for the Buckeyes, but he made big plays when he had to. In his first college start, Stroud threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-31 win over the Gophers. More concerning for Minnesota is the health of star running back Mo Ibrahim.

Ibrahim had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game near the end of the third quarter with a left leg injury. After a long time in the injury tent, Ibrahim left the field with a trainer and had a walking boot on his left leg.

It was in the middle of a disastrous sequence for the Gophers. With a 21-17 lead in the third quarter, Ohio State got two touchdowns in less than three minutes to take a 31-21 lead, and Ibrahim in the injury tent. Stroud hit Garrett Wilson for a 56-yard touchdown over Calvin Swenson in coverage, and Tanner Morgan got strip sacked, fumbled and Haskell Garrett returned it 32 yards for a Buckeyes’ touchdown.

For one night, the Gophers had the national stage and a lead into the second half on the No. 4-ranked team in the country. That’s without leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who went through pregame warm-ups but did not play due to a leg injury suffered during fall camp.

Other than Ibrahim getting hurt, the story of the night was the Gophers’ defense giving up too many big plays. The Buckeyes averaged 11.3 yards per play, and every touchdown went for at least 32 yards. Four of their five touchdowns went for at least 50 yards, two went for at least 70.

Miyan Williams led the Ohio State run game with nine carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Chris Olave had four catches for 117 yards and two scores, and Garret Wilson had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Ohio State is now 16-0 in Big Ten play under Ryan Day.

Dylan Wright was Minnesota's other spark offensively. He finished with five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Morgan finished the night 14-of-25 for 205 yards.

The Gophers will look for their first win of the season a week from Saturday, hosting Miami of Ohio.