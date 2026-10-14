Gophers, Target Center hosting 2027 NCAA men’s basketball regional

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The Brief The Gophers men's basketball team and Target Center are hosting a 2027 First and Second Round regional for the NCAA Tournament. Tickets went on sale this week. Minnesota is also hosting the 2028 NCAA Wrestling Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Gophers' men's basketball team starts the 2026-27 season with an exhibition Thursday night against Omaha.



March Madness is coming to Minneapolis in 2027, and tickets for the NCAA First and Second Rounds went on sale this week.

Target Center hosting 2027 NCAA Tournament regional

What we know:

The University of Minnesota is hosting an NCAA Tournament First and Second Round Regional at Target Center for men’s basketball, set for March 19-21. The Gophers will be one of eight schools to host the opening rounds in 2027.

We’ll find out on Selection Sunday which teams are coming to Minneapolis.

Minneapolis previously hosted the Men's Final Four in 2019 and the Women's Final Four in 2022, but the men's games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Target Center played host to Big Ten Tournament games in 2023 and 2024.

2028 NCAA Wrestling Championships

The Gophers are also hosting the 2028 NCAA Wrestling Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium. University of Minnesota officials say the home of the Vikings will be the largest venue to ever host the championship.

Gophers’ basketball outlook

Why you should care:

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team opens its 2026-27 season Thursday with an exhibition against Omaha at The Barn. Their regular season opener is against North Dakota on Nov. 2.

The Gophers are entering Niko Medved’s second season as head coach, as they finished 15-18 overall last year due to a roster depleted by injuries. Minnesota has six players back from last year’s roster, including three starters, and added talent through the NCAA transfer portal. They also await a decision on Cade Tyson’s eligibility via the 5-for-5 rule. Tyson was the Gophers’ leading scorer last season.