Gophers start summer workouts looking to build off Sweet 16 run

The Brief The Gophers women's basketball team started summer workouts this week, coming off the program's first Sweet 16 run in 21 years. Dawn Plitzuweit recently signed a one-year extension, and is under contract through the 2032 season. The Gophers have eight returning players, led by Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski and Tori McKinney.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is back on campus for summer workouts, and so far, there’s a lot of smiles for the Gophers on the court.

That’s what happens when the program is coming off its first run to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 21 years.

‘Focus on the now’

The backstory:

The Gophers went 24-9 last season, including a 13-5 mark in Big Ten play. They hosted an NCAA regional for the first time since Lindsay Whalen wore a Gophers’ jersey, which is also the last time they got to the Sweet 16. Their season ended in a loss to No. 1 seed UCLA.

But it’s a new year, and half the team is new.

"That season is done, but what we take is what we learned from that. It’s certainly what the process looks like and what it should look like, but also how much fun it can be," Gophers’ coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after Wednesday’s practice.

"With all that in our back pocket, we’re trying just to focus on the now and focus on coming in here, working hard every day," guard Grace Grocholski said.

The team started its summer program on Sunday with a day of community service. They had their first practice on Monday. The Gophers feature eight returning players, led by Mara Braun, Grocholski and Tori McKinney. They added seven new faces, including highly-touted guard Tori Oehrlein out of Crosby-Ironton.

Their philosophy is the same as it has been since Plitzuweit came to Minnesota: Toughness, togetherness and a find a way mentality.

"We have eight that know what it looks like," Plizuweit said.

Contract extension for Plizuweit

Why you should care:

Getting to the NCAA Tournament last season triggered a one-year extension and a raise for Plitzuweit with the Gophers. It became official on June 11, when she put pen to paper.

Plizuweit 69-36 in three seasons at Minnesota, and is now under contract through 2032.

"She deserves it. She does so much for the program and the community in general. It doesn’t matter what time of day, she always has the same energy. She definitely deserves it," guard Mara Braun said.

"Really excited, it’s a blessing to be at the University of Minnesota. To have that opportunity to continue coaching is something I’m really excited about," Plitzuweit said.

Cancun bound

What's next:

The Gophers announced Wednesday they’ll head to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, Nov. 26-28 at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya. It’s a six-team tournament, including Kansas, Miami (Ohio) and Washington State.