Gophers reclaim 8th spot in College Football Playoff rankings

The Golden Gophers Football team reclaimed number 8 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night.

The Gophers were ranked 8 two weeks ago before they lost to Iowa in Iowa City. After beating Northwestern in Evanston this weekend, the Gophers moved back into the 8th spot.

Wisconsin will travel to Minnesota this weekend to take on the Gophers in a game to determine the Big 10 West Champion. Wisconsin came in at number 12 in this week’s ranking.

Notably, Penn State moved to number 10 and Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia make up the top four respectively.