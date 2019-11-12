Gophers move up a record 9 spots, ranked 8th in College Football Playoff rankings

article

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee ranked the Gophers 8th after the team improved to 9-0 Saturday. The Gophers moved up nine spots, the largest jump in College Football Playoff history.

The Gophers defeated Penn State 31-26 at TCF Bank Stadium, prompting about 51,000 fans to rush the field in celebration. The stadium featured a sellout crowd for the first time since 2015.

The Gophers moved up nine spots to claim the 8th ranking. Notably, they moved ahead of other playoff contenders like Penn State, Oklahoma and Baylor. Wisconsin is ranked 14 in the poll and Iowa is 20th.

The Gophers were previously ranked 17th in last week's poll. Sunday, the Gophers were ranked 7th in the Associated Press poll.

Minnesota's No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll is the highest it has been since it was No. 5 on Nov. 19, 1962. Dating back to last season, Minnesota has won 11 straight games, which is tied for the third longest winning streak in the nation. Clemson has the longest winning streak at 24 games and is followed by Ohio State (15). Minnesota is tied with Baylor at 11 wins.

The Gophers are one of five undefeated teams in college football and are 9-0 for the first time since 1904. Minnesota is 6-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1961 and is 13-2 in its last 15 games.

The Gophers travel to Iowa on Saturday, which is coming off a loss to Wisconsin. Minnesota can clinch the Big Ten West division and a spot in the Big Ten title game with a win over Iowa and a Wisconsin loss to Nebraska.