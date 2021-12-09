Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, McLeod County, Mower County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Fillmore County, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Redwood County, Renville County

Gophers rally for 5-set win over Baylor in NCAA Sweet 16

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

The University of Minnesota volleyball team beat Baylor in 5 sets on Thursday to advance to the NCAA Elite 8. ((credit: University of Minnesota Athletics))

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota volleyball team advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament after beating No. 5-seeded Baylor in five sets on Thursday in the Sweet 16 at the Madison Regional.

The No. 12-seeded Gophers lost the first set 26-28, won the second 25-22, lost the third 20-25 and forced a decisive fifth set, winning the fourth 25-23. They won the last set 15-10 to keep their season alive, and avenge a season-opening loss to Baylor.

Airi Miyabe led Minnesota with a career-high 18 kills and two blocks. All-American Stephanie Samedy had 16 kills, and 16 digs. CC McGraw added 13 digs. Ellie Husemann led Minnesota with seven blocks.

The Gophers advance to the Region Final for the fifth time under coach Hugh McCutcheon. It’s also the 10th time in program history. Minnesota improves to 26-8 in the NCAA Tournament under McCutcheon, and 5-2 in five-set matches this season.

The Gophers will face the Wisconsin/UCLA winner Saturday night for a trip to the NCAA Final 4.