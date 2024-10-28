Gophers QB Max Brosmer, safety Koi Perich earn Big Ten weekly honors

article

The Brief Max Brosmer was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns against Maryland Koi Perich was named the Freshman of the Week after recording his fifth interception of the season The Gophers have won 3 straight Big Ten games as they head to Illinois on Saturday seeking bowl eligibility



The University of Minnesota football team is 5-3, has won three straight and on Monday, two players earned weekly honors from the Big Ten Conference.

Quarterback Max Brosmer was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Safety Koi Perich was named the Freshman of the Week.

Why it matters

Brosmer is the first Gophers player to be named Offensive Player of the Week since Jordan Nubin on Oct. 30 last season. Brosmer was 26-of-33 for a season-high 320 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, in Minnesota’s 48-23 win over Maryland.

He’s the first Gophers’ quarterback since Tanner Morgan in 2019 to throw four touchdown passes in a game.

Another big day for Perich

Perich earned Freshman of the Week honors after getting his fifth interception of the season, which leads the Big Ten, and returning it 45 yards. He also had three tackles on defense. He was the Defensive Player of the Week two weeks ago after two interceptions at UCLA.

His five interceptions is tied four fourth in program history in a single season. He’s the seventh player in program history to have an interception in three straight games.

Perich also returned three punts for 31 yards. He has had four of his 12 punt returns this season go for at least 20 yards.