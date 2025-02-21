Are the Gophers an NCAA Tournament team in Year 2 under Dawn Plitzuweit?

The Brief The Gophers women's basketball team is 20-8 on the season, and 8-8 in Big Ten play with 2 games left before the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota has a chance to be an NCAA Tournament team in Year 2 under Dawn Plitzuweit. Next Wednesday is Senior Night for the Gophers, and the final home game for up to 4 players.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is in the middle of a rare in-season week off.

The Gophers got a 74-61 win at Purdue on Wednesday, and host Washington next Wednesday night at Williams Arena. It’s given Dawn Plitzuweit and the players a rare chance to work on fundamentals and skill development, something that is tough to work on in-season.

"What’s important for us now is we have a chance to work on us for a couple of days. We need to capitalize on those days.," Plitzuweit told reporters on Friday.

Are the Gophers an NCAA Tournament team?

The Gophers are just in Year 2 under Plitzuweit, but they’re already trending towards hearing their name called on Selection Sunday. Minnesota is 20-8 on the season, including 8-8 in Big Ten play with just two games left before the Big Ten Tournament.

Does Plitzuweit believe the Gophers have a NCAA Tournament resume?

"All we can do right now is play to the best of our ability moving forward. We don’t have any control over what’s transpired. Do I believe that our young ladies have battled and put themselves in a really good position? I really do," Plitzuweit said. "All we can control is what we do moving forward."

The Gophers are currently 12th in the Big Ten with two games left, but a late season run can get them in the right position. Minnesota has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, the most recent being in 2018.

Senior Night on Wednesday

Minnesota closes out its home schedule next Wednesday against Washington. It will be the final game at Williams Arena for four players – Alexsia Rose, Maggie Czinano, Annika Stewart and Jordan Brooks. Sophie Hart is also a senior, but has been granted an extra year of eligibility and said on the FOX 9 Gopher Coaches Show after the surprise, she will return.