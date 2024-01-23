Gophers lose border battle heartbreaker to Wisconsin 61-59, fall to 3-5 in Big Ten

article

It came down to the last shot as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team hosted rival Wisconsin Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Gophers fought back from a 10-point halftime deficit and had a 46-45 lead before trailing 61-58 on the final possession. Mike Mitchell Jr. was at the free-throw line and made the first. He intentionally missed the second and got the rebound, but his shot to send it to overtime rimmed off as the Gophers lost to the Badgers 61-59 in the only meeting between the two rivals this season.

Minnesota falls to 12-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten and has lost four straight. The Badgers are 7-1 in the Big Ten, and now have five straight wins over Ben Johnson. Tuesday’s came in heartbreaking fashion.

Elijah Hawkins led the Gophers with 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Dawson Garcia added 10 points. The Gophers shot just 31 percent from the field in the first half, and 3-of-14 from the perimeter. They lost by two in a game where they shot just 5-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Lakeville native Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with 16 points, three rebounds and four assists. A.J. Storr added 15 points and 12 rebounds. In his first game with Wisconsin at Williams Arena, Lakeville native Nolan Winter had three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Minnesota won the second half 35-27, but couldn't pull off the win. The Gophers head to Penn State on Saturday.