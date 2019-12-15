Gophers LB Kamal Martin skipping Outback Bowl to prepare for NFL Draft

article

The University of Minnesota football team will be without one of its top defensive players when it faces No. 12-ranked Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Senior linebacker Kamal Martin announced on Instagram Sunday that he will skip the Outback Bowl to begin preparations for the NFL Draft. It’s the second straight year Martin won’t be playing in a Gophers’ bowl game. He was suspended from last year’s Quick Lane Bowl, and the first two games this season, for violating team rules.

Martin had a strong senior season for the Gophers and finished second on the defense with 66 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. Martin also had two interceptions this season.

He missed two games in the regular season with a knee injury suffered in Minnesota’s win at Rutgers. Martin has been invited to participate in the Senior Bowl.