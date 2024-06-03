Gophers introduce Ty McDevitt as new baseball coach

article

The University of Minnesota baseball program is starting a new era as Ty McDevitt was introduced as the program’s next head coach on Monday at Athletes Village.

McDevitt is replacing John Anderson, who retired after 43 seasons with the Gophers. McDevitt, who played for the Gophers for five seasons in the bullpen, was a pitching coach for Anderson from 2019-24. He becomes the 16th head coach in Gophers’ history, and fourth since 1948.

"The university, Gopher baseball has been a place that is obviously very special to me," McDevitt said. ‘It’s a place where I’ve grown as a player, as a coach and as a person. The values and lessons that I’ve learned here have been instrumental in shaping me as the man, the father and the leader that I am today."

He’s known for getting pitchers selected in the Major League Baseball draft, having players chosen eight straight seasons, and replaces Anderson after 1,390 wins.

McDevitt, an Apple Valley native, was a volunteer assistant with the Gophers from 2017-18. He played for five seasons with the Gophers as a relief pitcher.