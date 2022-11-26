Gophers hold off Wisconsin 23-16, keep Paul Bunyan's Axe for 2nd straight year

article

For the first time in 28 years, Paul Bunyan’s Axe is staying in Minnesota for two straight years.

The University of Minnesota football team held off Wisconsin 23-16 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium to finish the 2022 season 8-4. They now await their bowl destination, after conference championship games next weekend.

In his fourth start of the season, Athan Kaliakmanis hit Lemeke Brockington in stride on a slant for a 45-yard touchdown to give the Gophers a 23-16 lead. The Badgers got the ball back with one last chance, and had it 1st-and-goal at the Minnesota 5-yard line before taking 25 yards in penalties. On 4th-and-goal from the 25-yard line and with Graham Mertz injured, Chase Wolf’s pass sailed out of the end zone.

The Gophers dashed to pick up the Axe, and it’s staying in Minnesota two straight years for the first time since 1993-94. It's Minnesota's first win at Wisconsin since the 2018 season.

"Joyful. Team, team, team, team. They never gave up. They were put into really tough positions, never stopped fighting. How about Atha? He made some huge throws. Just a complete team effort.," Gophers coach PJ Fleck told KFAN Radio after the win.

The Badgers took their only lead of the game on Chimere Dike’s 9-yard reverse for a touchdown with 3:14 to play in the third quarter, but the Gophers answered with 10 straight points.

Justin Walley added a late interception on Graham Mertz that looked like it might seal the win, but the Badgers had one last chance after Matthew Trickett missed a 48-yard field goal off the right upright with 1:48 to play.

Kaliakmanis finished 19-of-29 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt freshman got his third straight start, and played his best game of the season. Tanner Morgan missed his third straight game after suffering an upper body injury at Nebraska.

Dylan Wright had the best game of his Minnesota career with five catches for 86 yards. Brevyn Spann-Ford had seven catches for 954 yards, and Daniel Jackson had five catches for 86 yards and a first quarter touchdown. The Gophers finished with 416 yards, and averaged 16.8 yards per completion.

"This wide receiving crew has taken a lot of crap over the course of the year. How about Dylan? Played huge today. Lemeke played huge, you don’t get to pick and choose when your moment comes," Fleck said. "When we needed to throw the ball, and we needed it to win, those guys showed up."

Minnesota’s passing game has been hard to find since a 34-7 win at Michigan State to open the Big Ten season. It re-emerged at Wisconsin Saturday, and Kaliakmanis is the future for the Gophers at quarterback.

Saturday's win takes some of the sting off a 13-10 loss to Iowa last week on Senior Day.