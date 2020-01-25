Gophers gymnast Lexy Ramler scores another perfect 10 on beam

article

A week after scoring her first perfect 10, University of Minnesota gymnast Lexy Ramler struck gold for the second time in two weeks on the balance beam.

Saturday night, Ramler pulled off another perfect 10 routine during the team's meet at home versus Illinois.

The routine made back-to-back perfect performances for Ramler following last week's winner on the road against Rutgers.

That amazing feat made headlines and even got Ramler featured on ESPN's Sportscenter Top 10. The perfect 10 was only the third in Gophers program history.

Speaking with FOX 9 this past week, Ramler said she was proud of what she accomplished.

"To finally see that moment that this is actually a perfect 10, it was a perfect routine. I’ve been fighting and working for this for all these years. I cried, it was so much emotion," she said.

Advertisement

The Gophers say Saturday's routine was the first perfect 10 ever in the Maturi Pavilion.