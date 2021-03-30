Gophers' golfer Angus Flanagan selected to Walker Cup

article

University of Minnesota senior Angus Flanagan on Tuesday was named as one of 10 members of Team Great Britain/Ireland for the 48th Walker Cup.

The match play tournament, which is played every two years and features the top amateur golfers from the U.S.A. against those from across the pond, will be played May 8-9 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Flanagan is just the second Gophers’ golfer to compete in the event. He joins John Harris, who played for Team U.S.A. four times.

The Walker Cup features two days of competition, with an alternate shot format in the morning and singles matches in the afternoon. There are eight singles matches the first afternoon, and all 10 players on each side will play on Sunday. Players earn a full point for winning matches, while those that are all square after 18 holes are worth a half point for each player.

Team U.S.A. has won the Walker Cup two straight times, and needs 13 points to retain it. Team Great Britain/Ireland will need 13.5 points to win it back.

Flanagan has been busy when it comes to competing on the big stage in Minnesota. He won last year’s Minnesota State Open, and Minnesota Golf Champions. He played in the 3M Open, and most recently played in the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. He leads the Gophers in scoring average (71.67), rounds under par (3) and lowest rounds of 18 (68) and 54 holes (212). His 71.67 scoring average is currently second in program history.