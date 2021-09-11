Gophers ride Trey Potts to 31-26 win over Miami (Ohio)

article

It was more interesting than it probably had to be, but the University of Minnesota football team held off Miami (Ohio) 31-26 on Saturday in front of more than 43,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium for its first win of the season.

With Mo Ibrahim out for the season and Chris Autman-Bell unable to play for the second straight week, the Gophers rode Trey Potts. The redshirt sophomore had 34 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Dylan Wright and Daniel Jackson had a combined seven catches for 103 yards and two scores as the Gophers built a 21-3 lead at the half.

But the Redhawks scored 17 straight points to get as close as 21-20 with 12:32 to play in regulation. That’s when the Gophers and Potts took over. He scored from 21 yards out on his fifth straight carry to give Minnesota a 28-20 lead.

Tyler Nubin then got an interception off Brett Gabbert, which the Gophers turned into points on a 50-yard Matthew Trickett field goal for a 31-20 lead with 6:15 to play. Not only did it give the Gophers a two-possession lead, it was their first made field goal of 50 yards or more since the 2018 season.

Minnesota thought it had the game won after Nubin had a pass break-up on a 4th and long, but Rashad Cheney was flagged for roughing the passer. On the next play, Gabbert hit Mac Hippenhammer for a 33-yard touchdown to get the Redhawks within 31-26 with 3:43 to play.

Minnesota, to nobody’s surprise, turned to Potts to finish the game off. On a 3rd and 5, he went for an 11-yard gain to run the clock out and seal the win. The second half wasn’t the prettiest, the Gophers didn’t complete a pass in the final 30 minutes and were out-gained 128-15 in the third quarter, but they responded when they had to.

The Gophers (1-1) continue non-conference action at Colorado next Saturday.