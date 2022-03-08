Gophers Coaches Show: Bob Motzko previews Big Ten men’s hockey tournament

The Gophers Coaches Show continues throughout the winter season on Fox 9 and this week, we’re switching gears from the basketball court to the ice sheet.

University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko joins Jim Rich, a week after the Gophers swept Wisconsin in the final regular season series to claim the Big Ten title. Minnesota is the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament, and hosts Penn State Saturday night at 3M at Mariucci Arena. The Gophers won the league’s regular season title, beating Wisconsin twice by a combined 13-0 and getting to hoist the Big Ten trophy in front of the home fans on campus.

It’s the program’s fifth regular season Big Ten title. The Gophers weathered injuries, losing top goalie Jack LaFontaine to the NHL and a stretch without Ben Meyers, Brock Faber and Matthew Knies, who were all selected to play for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"It’s banner season and that’s the first one that comes up. It’s a testament to our season and our guys, and our leadership. A lot of things happened to us this year and I think that’s the big story for us. Nothing phased us, we just keep finding a way to get better and next man up.

The Gophers enter the Big Ten Tournament among the hottest teams in college hockey. They’ve won eight straight, swept four straight series to end the season and have out-scored opponents 37-11 over that stretch. They host a Nittany Lions’ team Saturday night that they’ve already beaten three times this season.

Minnesota is also ranked No. 2 in the latest national poll, and are tied for No. 3 in the PairWise rankings. The Gophers are a lock for the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens this weekend.

Saturday’s winner faces the Michigan/Notre Dame winner on March 19 for the Big Ten Tournament title, and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"We’re playing our best hockey at the right time of the year and we’ve got a good bunch of guys that are fun to watch," Motzko said.

Motzko joined the Gophers’ Coaches Show to talk with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich about winning the regular season title on home ice, preparing for Penn State and talking NCAA Tournament expectations. The Gophers will make their 36th overall appearance in the NCAAs, and are looking to reach their first Frozen Four since the 2013-14 season, where they lost to Union in the national title game.

The Gophers are looking to win the national title for the first time since 2003.

"We know we’re in the NCAA Tournament and we’re going for the Big Ten title, but we’ve got to get through Saturday night with Penn State first. We want to just continue to play our best," Motzko said.

Advertisement

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9!