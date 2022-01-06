Gophers Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks 10-2 start for Minnesota

The University of Minnesota football season is over, but the Gopher Coaches Show continues on Fox 9.

Throughout the winter, we’ll catch up weekly with men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson and women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen as two homegrown talents lead their programs. This week, Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim and KFAN Gophers sideline reporter Justin Gaard catch up with Johnson.

Johnson was hired on March 22, 2021, to replace Richard Pitino. The Gophers have been one of the early surprises of college basketball. They were 10-1 to start the season before losing to Illinois 76-53 Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

"These first 12 games have been great. We’ve found ways to win, about every way imaginable it feels like. It’s taught our guys a lot of lessons about being resilient, just staying the course," Johnson said.

The start includes three true road wins: at Pittsburgh in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, at Mississippi State and at Michigan, a road win in the Big Ten. We talk with Johnson about getting nine transfers to build an early chemistry, Jamison Battle’s emergence and Eric Curry’s return to full health for the Gophers.

We also preview the Gophers’ next game, Sunday at Indiana.

Advertisement

Watch the video for the full Gopher Coaches Show with Ben Johnson!