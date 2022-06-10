Gophers' Ben Johnson has 1-year extension approved by U Board of Regents

article

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday officially approved a one-year extension for men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

He’s now under contract with the Gophers through the 2026-27 season. His salary will not change, and he’s 14th among Big Ten coaches in salary. Johnson was hired last March to replace Richard Pitino, and finished 13-17 in his first season as a head coach.

"I'm very blessed to be the head coach at the University of Minnesota and look forward to leading this program for years to come," Johnson said in a statement. "I want to thank Athletics Director Mark Coyle and President Joan Gabel for their unbelievable support as we continue to build a brand of Golden Gopher Basketball that this university and state will be proud of."

Johnson led a revamped roster with 10 transfers to a 9-1 non-conference season. The Gophers turned heads after getting a win at Michigan in the second Big Ten game of the season. Johnson led the Gophers to five road wins, and six Power 5 wins.



"Ben has done a tremendous job guiding our men's basketball program," Coyle said in a statement. "His team plays with a tenacity and grit that should make every Gopher fan proud, and they are excelling in the classroom and the community as well. Ben is recruiting the state of Minnesota at a high level and has restored some of that magic to Williams Arena. I look forward to Ben leading our program for years to come."

Johnson and the Gophers’ 2022-23 team are back on campus for summer practice on Monday. The Gophers return leading scorer Jamison Battle, and get Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen back from season-ending injuries.

Minnesota welcomes a freshmen class of Braeden Carrington, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne and Jaden Henley, as well as transfers Dawson Garcia, Ta’Lon Cooper and Taurus Samuels. Garcia, a former Prior Lake star, was a McDonald’s All-American two years ago and played one season at Marquette before transferring to North Carolina. He’s back with the Gophers and seeking a medical hardship waiver to be eligible this season.