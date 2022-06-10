Expand / Collapse search

Gophers' Ben Johnson has 1-year extension approved by U Board of Regents

By Jeff Wald
Ben Johnson was introduced Tuesday as the newest coach for the University of Minnesota men's basketball program.

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday officially approved a one-year extension for men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

He’s now under contract with the Gophers through the 2026-27 season. His salary will not change, and he’s 14th among Big Ten coaches in salary. Johnson was hired last March to replace Richard Pitino, and finished 13-17 in his first season as a head coach.

"I'm very blessed to be the head coach at the University of Minnesota and look forward to leading this program for years to come," Johnson said in a statement. "I want to thank Athletics Director Mark Coyle and President Joan Gabel for their unbelievable support as we continue to build a brand of Golden Gopher Basketball that this university and state will be proud of."

Ben Johnson has been the University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach for a little more than a year, and has already experienced the highs and lows of the NCAA transfer portal. Last year after his hiring, 10 players transferred out of the program. His first commitment was Jamison Battle, who has the looks of a future Big Ten star.

Johnson led a revamped roster with 10 transfers to a 9-1 non-conference season. The Gophers turned heads after getting a win at Michigan in the second Big Ten game of the season. Johnson led the Gophers to five road wins, and six Power 5 wins.

"Ben has done a tremendous job guiding our men's basketball program," Coyle said in a statement. "His team plays with a tenacity and grit that should make every Gopher fan proud, and they are excelling in the classroom and the community as well. Ben is recruiting the state of Minnesota at a high level and has restored some of that magic to Williams Arena. I look forward to Ben leading our program for years to come."

Johnson and the Gophers’ 2022-23 team are back on campus for summer practice on Monday. The Gophers return leading scorer Jamison Battle, and get Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen back from season-ending injuries.

Minnesota welcomes a freshmen class of Braeden Carrington, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne and Jaden Henley, as well as transfers Dawson Garcia, Ta’Lon Cooper and Taurus Samuels. Garcia, a former Prior Lake star, was a McDonald’s All-American two years ago and played one season at Marquette before transferring to North Carolina. He’s back with the Gophers and seeking a medical hardship waiver to be eligible this season.