Short-handed Gophers rally, fall short to Iowa 81-71, drop to 1-5 in Big Ten

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team nearly pulled off a dramatic second half comeback, but ultimately lost to Iowa 81-71 at Williams Arena on Sunday to fall to 1-5 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers were without four players, including Eric Curry and Sean Sutherlin, between injuries, illness and COVID-19 protocols. Minnesota was also without two coaches. The Gophers’ frontcourt was thin, and it showed as Iowa led 43-27 at the half after out-scoring Minnesota 34-14 in the paint and out-rebounding the Gophers 25-12.

Minnesota trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half before mounting a furious rally late to make it interesting. The Gophers cut the deficit to 74-71 on a deep 3-pointer from Jamison Battle, but Keegan Murray answered with a 3-pointer himself.

E.J. Stephens led the Gophers with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Battle added 20, and Treyton Thompson added eight points and two rebounds in his most meaningful minutes this season.

Murray, the NCAAs leading scorer, led the Hawkeyes with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon, Filip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery each had 12 for Iowa.

The Gophers were without Curry due to an ankle injury suffered at Michigan State. They were without Sutherlin for undisclosed reasons. The Gophers missed both, as Iowa scored 52 of its 81 points in the paint, won the rebounding battle 40-31 and scored 17 second chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.

The Gophers (10-5, 1-5) travel to Penn State on Wednesday.