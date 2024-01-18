Gophers fall to 3-4 in Big Ten after 76-66 loss at Michigan State

article

It had all the makings of a blowout loss for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team at Michigan State Thursday night.

Elijah Hawkins missed the game with an ankle injury. Pharrel Payne and Cam Christie each had three first half fouls, and Minnesota entered the night 11.5-point underdogs. But the Gophers were tied 62-62 with the Spartans 5:30 to play before Tyson Walker took over. Walker, a fifth-year senior, scored 10 straight points, 12 of the last 14 and finished with 21 on the night as Minnesota suffered a 76-66 loss at the Breslin Center.

The Gophers went the final 5:29 without making a shot from the field. Their final four points came from the free-throw line as Michigan State closed the game on a 14-4 run.

After a 3-1 start to Big Ten play, the Gophers have now lost three straight and have fallen to 12-6 on the season. Dawson Garcia scored a game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds, but shot 6-of-17 from the field. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 14 points, four rebounds and five assists and Christie had eight points before fouling out in just 16 minutes.

The Gophers committed 19 turnovers and were out-scored 44-12 in the paint in the loss. They were also out-scored 17-2 in fast break points.

Malik Hall added 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Michigan State. Former Cretin-Derham Hall star Tre Holloman had eight points and two assists in 21 minutes.

Life doesn’t get any easier for the Gophers. They return home to host Wisconsin on Tuesday, a top-15 team in the country coming off its first Big Ten loss as the Badgers head to Indiana Friday night.