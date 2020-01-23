Gophers basketball great Willie Burton reflects on legendary career ahead of weekend tribute
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This Sunday afternoon. Gophers men’s basketball returns to FOX 9 with Minnesota hosting Michigan State and at halftime, a special tribute.
One of the greatest players in Gophers basketball history will find his name among the legends of Williams Arena. Willie Burton will be on hand to watch as his jersey is retired.
Burton stopped by FOX 9 on Thursday to reflect on his legendary career at the U.