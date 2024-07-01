Expand / Collapse search
Gophers basketball adds Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran to 2024-25 roster

Published  July 1, 2024 5:41pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ben Johnson didn’t rule out the possibility of adding one more player to the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s 2024-25 roster while speaking at summer workouts a few weeks ago.

Monday, the team announced it has added Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran, a 6-2 guard, to the team for his final year of eligibility.

Gophers, Ben Johnson start summer workouts with revamped roster

The Gophers men's basketball team started summer workouts with at least eight new players, after losing seven from last year's squad with eligibility left.

"We're really excited to add Tyler Cochran to our program," Johnson said. "He is a high-character young man with veteran leadership experience and production. Tyler comes from a great winning culture and program. He will add versatility and experience to our roster."

Cochran was a Second Team All-Mac selection last year, and was the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the year. He averaged 14.4 points and led the team with 6.4 rebounds per game as Toledo won the MAC regular season title. Cochran averaged 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in conference play, shooting 52.3 percent the field. 

Cochran also scored his 1,000th career point last year. He’ll provide depth to a Gophers’ backcourt that already features Mike Mitchell Jr., Brennan Rigsby, Femi Odukale, Isaac Asuma, Caleb Williams and Lu’Cye Patterson.