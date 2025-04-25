Gopher dance team wins Pom gold at ICU World Championships

article

The Brief The University of Minnesota dance team took home a gold medal in the Pom Division of the ICU World Championships on Friday in Orlando. It marks the program's third gold medal at the event in 15 years, and fourth overall. The Gophers have 23 national titles since 2023, the most in the country.



Gophers take home Pom Division

What we know:

The Gophers won gold in the Pom Division at Friday’s event at the Wide World of Sports Complex. They beat Japan and Mexico, which got silver and bronze medals. The Gophers got silver in the Jazz Division, where Japan won gold and Mexico got bronze.

Gophers dance success

Why you should care:

Friday’s gold marked the third for Minnesota representing the U.S. National Team at the ICU World Championships. The Gophers also won gold in 2010 and 2014. It’s the fourth gold medal the program has gotten overall. They won gold in Pom in 2014, and in both Jazz and freestyle in 2010.

The Gophers also have three straight gold medals in Pom at the Universal Dance Association Dance Nationals in Orlando. They won a national title in Jazz in 2023, and have 23 national titles since 2003, the most in the country.

What is the International Cheer Union?

Big picture view:

The ICU was formed in 2004 and is recognized as the governing body of Cheer. It comprises a 120-member National Cheer Federations with 10 million athletes across the world. It serves as the host for the World Championships, which welcomes more than 70 countries and is the dedicated voice of cheerleading.