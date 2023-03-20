Fox 9 Sports Now: Vikings offseason talk with Ahmad Hicks, Gabe Henderson

Expand / Collapse search
Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Ahmad Hicks talked about the Vikings offseason so far with Gabe Henderson of the Vikings Entertainment Network.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are a week in to NFL free agency, and there’s already been roster shake up as the league new year has started.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Ahmad hicks talked with Gabe Henderson of the Vikings Entertainment Network to talk about the offseason thus far.

The Vikings have released Eric Kendricks, Adam Thielen and Cam Dantzler, and lost Patrick Peterson and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. They’ve brought back Alexander Mattison, Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Jordan Hicks, Greg Joseph and Andrew DePaola among others in free agency. They’ve also signed Byron Murphy Jr., Marcus Davenport, and Josh Oliver.

Still looming are roster decisions on Dalvin Cook, and Za’Darius Smith. The Vikings also restructured the contract of Kirk Cousins, and we wait to find out if 2023 is his final year in Minnesota.

Watch the video for the full segment on the Vikings’ offseason.