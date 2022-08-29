Expand / Collapse search

Fox 9 Sports Now: Vikings roster cuts, who stays and who goes?

By Jeff Wald
The Minnesota Vikings have to cut their roster from 80 to 53 on Tuesday. Jim Rich and Pete Bercich break down what decisions they have to make.

MINNEAPOLIS - The preseason is over for the Minnesota Vikings, and next up is Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will host their biggest rivals for Kevin O’Connell’s regular season debut as a head coach. But first, the team has to cut the roster from 80 to 53 on Tuesday. There are already some wrinkles, with Bisi Johnson suffering a torn ACL for the second straight season, and punter Jordan Berry being released in favor of Ryan Wright.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network evaluate the roster decisions O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the staff have to make by Tuesday.

Who are the receivers behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson? Which quarterbacks will they keep behind Kirk Cousins? Who survives on the offensive and defensive line? Will Lewis Cine beat out Cam Bynum for a starting safety job?

Watch the videos for all things Vikings as we’re less than two weeks away from the regular season.