Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Wild, Gophers hockey with Jordan Leopold

Hockey season might be officially over, but the offseason is just getting started for both the Minnesota Wild and the University of Minnesota men’s program.

The Wild is left to ponder what might have been after a 4-2 series loss to the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For the fourth straight season and seventh straight time, the Wild was unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with former NHL player and Minnesota native Jordan Leopold to talk about the season and what moves might be ahead for the Wild.

Leopold was also on the last Gophers’ men’s hockey team to win a national championship. That drought continues for Minnesota after Bob Motzko led the program to the national title game, but the season ended in a 3-2 overtime loss to Quinnipiac.

After the season, Brock Faber, Matthew Knies and Jackson LaCombe departed to start their NHL careers.

Watch the videos for both segments with Jordan Leopold.