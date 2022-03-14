Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Mikko Koivu, Minnesota Wild hockey with Lou Nanne

It wasn’t that long ago that the Minnesota Wild was the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, and one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

But with just three wins in their last 10 games, there’s some reason for concern about the Wild with 24 regular season games to play before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On the night the franchise retired the No. 9 jersey of former captain and fan favorite Mikko Koivu, the Wild lost to the Nashville Predators 6-2 at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild is just 3-6-1 in its last 10 games, and at 72 points, is in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference and just four points clear of a playoff spot. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne joined Jim Rich to talk about the team and what might happen before the March 21 NHL trade deadline. The Wild is still looking for a top line center, and might even be looking for a goaltender.

Nanne was also on the call, as is tradition, for the Boys State Hockey Tournament and provided color commentary for Andover’s thrilling 6-5 win over Maple Grove in double overtime to win the Class AA state championship.

Advertisement

Watch the video for the full segment with Jim Rich and Lou Nanne.