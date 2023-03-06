FOX 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin talk NHL trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline passed Friday afternoon, and the phone of Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was among the busiest in the league last week.

When it was all over, the Wild acquired four players, dealt multiple future draft picks and parted ways with Jordan Greenway in the hopes of improving the roster for a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Guerin made trades for forwards Marcus Johansson, Gustav Nyquist and Oskar Sundqvist in the hopes of adding some scoring depth to help Kirill Kaprizov.

Guerin also acquired defenseman John Klingberg.

The Wild’s front office head made all the moves as the team is on a hot streak, having won four straight games, going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and moving up to fifth in the Western Conference at 78 points, just two points out of the No. 3 spot with 19 regular season games remaining. After beating Calgary 3-0 on Saturday, the Wild has points in nine straight games.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Guerin to talk about all the moves and what it could mean for the Wild going forward. Watch the video for the full segment!