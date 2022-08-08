Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Vikings DE Za’Darius Smith

The Minnesota Vikings are nearly two weeks into training camp, and their first preseason game is Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Monday night, the Vikings go under the lights for their annual night practice at TCO Stadium. It’s become a tradition since the team moved training camp to Eagan.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. He’s arguably the team’s biggest offseason free agent signing, coming from the Green Bay Packers, and is now paired with Danielle Hunter on the defensive line in the new-look 3-4 defense.

Smith had 26 sacks combined in 2019 and 2020 before missing most of the 2021 season with a back injury that required surgery. He’s back healthy, and should give the Vikings a formidable force on the defensive line.

Watch the video for the full segment with Za’Darius Smith.