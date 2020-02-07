Four Gophers receive invites to NFL Combine

article

Four Minnesota Gophers are headed to the 2020 NFL Combine.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, linebacker Kamal Martin and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. each received an invitation to showcase their skills at the annual event in Indianapolis.

Coughlin ranks third all-time in sacks for the Gophers with 22.5.

Johnson ranks first in the school record books in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and 100-yard receiving games. He also made the All-Big Ten First Team twice during his career.

Martin made 177 tackles in 45 career games and snagged two interceptions in his senior season.

Winfield Jr. was named a unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Back in 2019.

The combine takes place from February 24 through March 1. A total of 337 prospects were invited.