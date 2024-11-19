Edina vs. Andover high school girl's hockey: How to watch
ANDOVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Andover hosts Edina in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Tuesday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com and YouTube.
How to stream Edina vs. Andover
The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Andover Community Center as Andover takes on Edina.
Stream the game in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.
Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9
Here is FOX 9's game of the week schedule:
- Nov. 19: Edina at Andover — girl's hockey
- Nov. 26: White Bear Lake vs. Rogers — boy's hockey
- Dec. 3: Shakopee at Prior Lake — boy's hockey
- Dec. 10: Lakeville North at Providence Academy — girl's basketball
- Dec. 17: Farmington at Eagan — boy's basketball
- Jan. 7: Park of Cottage Grove at East Ridge — boy's basketball
- Jan. 14: Edina at Hopkins — boy's basketball
- Jan. 21: Northfield vs. Mankato East — boy's hockey
- Jan. 28: Hopkins at Minnetonka — boy's basketball
- Feb. 4: St. Michael-Albertville at Minnetonka — girl's basketball
- Feb. 11: Mahtomedi at Hastings — boy's hockey
- Feb. 18: TBD
- Feb. 25: TBD