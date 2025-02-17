Derek Falvey on 2025 Twins: ‘World Series, that’s got to be the mission’

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, McLeod County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Brown County, Renville County, Todd County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stearns County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Derek Falvey on 2025 Twins: ‘World Series, that’s got to be the mission’

By
Published  February 17, 2025 3:22pm CST
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9

Derek Falvey says World Series is the mission for 2025 Twins

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey as the team gets ready for its first full workout of Spring Training on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Twins held their first full-squad workout of Spring Training on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla.
    • The Twins missed the playoffs in 2024 after finishing 82-80, going 12-25 over their last 27 games.
    • Derek Falvey says the 2025 mission is to contend for the World Series.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Twins’ pitchers and catchers reported to Fort Myers, Fla., for Spring Training late last week.

Monday, the team held its first full-squad workout, but not before a meeting that involved an annual speech from manager Rocco Baldelli. Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey to talk about Spring Training, and the season ahead.

He also offered some insight on what Baldelli’s message would be.

"He really wants to set a tone about how we’re going to go about work in this Spring Training. How we’re going to flip to 2025 and compete and give ourselves a chance to win a World Series, that’s got to be the mission from Day 1," Falvey said.

The Twins were in position to earn a Wild Card playoff spot last year before going 12-25 in their final 37 games and missing the postseason for the third time in four seasons.

Stars need to stay healthy

What we know: The Twins are built around stars Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton. All three at times have had injury issues. He dealt with plantar fasciitis last year and played in 86 games, hitting .310 with 14 homers. 

Buxton played in 92 games in 2022, 85 games in 2023 and saw action in 102 games last season, hitting .279 with 18 homers. He’s dealt with various injuries most of his career. Lewis played in just 58 games in 2023 and 82 last year after an injury on Opening Day. He hit .295 with 16 homers. The bottom line is all three need to be on the field for 100-plus games for the Twins to be competitive.

"We need our premium guys on the field," Falvey said.

The rotation

Why it matters: The starters are Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and several will compete for the No. 5 spot.

The changes

What we know: The Twins replaced their entire hitting staff after last season. They’ve added relief pitcher Danny Coulombe, Ty France to play first base and an All-Star in Harrison Bader to the outfield.

What we don’t know: How any of it will look until they get to play in a Spring Training game. That will start Feb. 22.

Minnesota TwinsSports