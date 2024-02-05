Chris Finch, Timberwolves staff heading to NBA All-Star Game

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves already knew they had Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards heading to the NBA All-Star Game.

After a 111-90 win over the Houston Rockets Sunday night at Target Center, head coach Chris Finch and his staff also earned a trip to Indianapolis. The Timberwolves improved to 35-15 on the season and remained atop the Western Conference. Sunday was the cut-off day to determine coaching staffs for the NBA All-Star game, and Finch and company will lead the Western Conference.

Finch came to his postgame news conference after being showered with water by his players in a celebratory locker room. It will be his first All-Star Game as a head coach, and the second for the franchise. Flip Saunders coached the Western Conference team in 2004.

"This team is making us be in a special season. Not just in terms of what they've done so far in the season, but also who they are as people, the way that they accept coaching, the way that they bounce back when challenged or from a poor defeat. All that kind of stuff, it shows the character," Finch said. "They really root hard for their teammates, and they obviously root hard for the coaching staff. It's really a lot of fun."

At 35-15, this is the latest the Timberwolves have been 20 games over .500 in a regular season since the 2003-04 team led by Kevin Garnett that went to the Western Conference Finals. Finch has 139 total wins over the last four seasons, which is currently second in franchise history behind Saunders.

Sunday, Edwards scored 22 of his 32 points in the third quarter and added six rebounds. Fresh off not being selected to the All-Star Game, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Towns had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves improved to 19-5 at Target Center, and got a pivotal win as they now hit the road for five straight games before the All-Star break. It turns out that won’t be much of a break at all for Towns, Edwards and the coaching staff.