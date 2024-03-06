Chanhassen advances to 1st state tournament in program history

The Chanhassen boys hockey team upset Minnetonka 2-1 last week in the Section 2AA title game to advance to this week's Class AA State Tournament, the first in program history.

"It's fun being around school too. Everybody's still talking about it and getting ready for the first state game so the buzz is great," Chanhassen goalie Kam Hendrickson said.

The Storm got the No. 2 seed for the tournament, and get the first game of the AA session, facing Rochster Century/John Marshall at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"I think we have a really good chance of doing well in state. We have to take every game as we're playing Minnetonka, and I think if we do that, we can go a long way in state," forward Andy Earl said.

Thursday's winner will take on the Centennial/Cretin-Derham Hall winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center.