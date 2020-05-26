Canterbury Park prepares to resume training

Memorial Day weekend looked much different from year’s past at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota. The usually packed crowd is replaced with silence as the wait for horse racing continues.

The park is still taking steps in the right direction, as crews prepare the main track for horses to begin training Wednesday morning.

"When it's quiet, it's very quiet," said Andrew Offerman, Canterbury Park VP of Racing Operations. "We've gone through the proper process so far to put ourselves in the best possible position."

About two weeks ago, Canterbury Park sent a proposed racing schedule to the Minnesota Racing Commission requesting to start racing on June 10. The venue is still awaiting an answer for now.

But, one glimmer of hope for Canterbury is seeing other tracks begin to operate around the country amid the pandemic, a sign that makes Canterbury optimistic that its season can open sooner than later.