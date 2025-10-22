Byron Buxton named Minnesota Twins 2025 MVP

The Brief The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday announced their awards for the 2025 season. The Twins went 70-92, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, which resulted in the dismissal of Rocco Baldelli. Center fielder Byron Buxton was named the team's MVP.



It wasn’t the season the Minnesota Twins had in mind, finishing 70-92 and missing the American League Playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

It resulted in Rocco Baldelli losing his job as manager after seven seasons. The Twins on Wednesday announced their awards for the 2025 season. Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan, Luke Keaschall, Austin Martin and Ryan Jeffers were among the players honored.

Byron Buxton – Team MVP

What we know:

Byron Buxton was named the Twins’ Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season. He hit .264 with 35 home runs, 21 doubles, seven triples and 83 RBI. He also stole 24 bases without getting caught once, and scored 97 runs. Perhaps most importantly, he stayed healthy, playing 126 games and earning his second career AL All-Star selection. He started all but eight games in center field.

He became the second player in team history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season, joining Kirby Puckett.

Joe Ryan – Pitcher of the Year

Why you should care:

Joe Ryan was named the Twins’ Pitcher of the Year after going 13-10 with a 3.42 earned run average. In 171 innings pitched, he had 194 strikeouts and earned his first career AL All-Star selection. He tied for sixth among AL pitchers in wins, and was sixth in strikeouts.

Ryan became the ace of the Twins’ pitching staff after Pablo Lopez missed most of the season with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Luke Keaschall – Most Outstanding Rookie

Dig deeper:

Infielder Luke Keaschall was named the Twins’ Most Outstanding Rookie. He made his MLB debut on April 18 and hit .302 with four homers, 14 doubles, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and stole 14 bases in 49 games.

Keaschall reached base safely in 12 straight games to start his major league career.

Austin Martin – Most Improved Player

By the numbers:

Utility Player Austin Martin was named the Most Improved Twin. In 50 games, he hit .282 with eight doubles, one triple, seven RBI, drew 22 walks, stole 11 bases and scored 22 runs. He hit .313 over his last 29 games.

Ryan Jeffers – Media Good Guy

Catcher Ryan Jeffers earned the Media Good Guy Award for the second straight year. In 119 games, he hit .266 with nine homers, 26 doubles, 47 RBI and scored 47 runs.

Jeffers is known to be a leader in the clubhouse, highly-respected by teammates and embraces his role as a conduit to the fans through the media. He consistently made himself available to reporters, win or lose.

What's next:

The Twins are still searching for a manager to replace Baldelli.