Twins on firing Rocco Baldelli: ‘We didn’t perform’

The Brief Minnesota Twins President Derek Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll spoke Tuesday about the decision to fire Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons as manager. The Twins missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including finishing 70-92 in 2025. Falvey said it came down to the team's performance, and it starts with him.



The Minnesota Twins on Monday fired Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons with the franchise.

The Twins went 70-92 this season and missed the American League Playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. Baldelli led the Twins to three AL Central titles and the end of a playoff drought, but the management team felt it was time for a change after recent struggles.

Twins talk Rocco Baldelli firing

What they're saying:

Minnesota Twins President Derek Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll spoke with reporters Tuesday from Target Field.

"Rocco was a tremendous partner who worked tirelessly every day to try and put this team in the best position to be successful. It mattered to him all the things that come with this job, it mattered to him to do it well," Falvey said. We didn’t perform the way we wanted to over the last few years, that’s no secret. These are never easy decisions. It led to an organizational decision to make that change. When you don’t perform, this is no one individual. This isn’t about a Rocco failure, this is a collective group that we didn’t get to what we wanted to achieve. It’s first and foremost on me, we didn’t get there this year."

Twins’ brass met with Baldelli before the announcement Monday, and Falvey said he took it like a professional. Zoll called it a tough day for the organization.

"Really hard day yesterday. You work really hard to build relationships with the manager, with the staff. Whenever you have a day like yesterday, it’s definitely hard. It’s an unfortunate reality of pro sports and the situation we’re in," Zoll said.

‘I don’t have clear direction yet’

Why you should care:

Falvey was asked Monday if the Twins’ organization is in disarray. Last October, the team announced it was exploring a sale. The team on the field couldn’t stay healthy this season, several players underperformned and nearly half the roster got traded for the July 31 deadline.

The Pohlad family then went back on its decision to sell, saying they were pursuing investors to take care of more than $400 million in debt. When asked about the future of the franchise and what the identify of the team is, Falvey didn’t have an answer.

"I don’t have clear direction yet on where we’re headed going into this offseason. I hope to have those conversations over the next few weeks," Falvey said. "When I look at this group, I think there’s steps we need to take. Let’s see where things take us, but I feel like this is a group that has a lot of talent."

What's next:

The Twins’ front office and ownership group has the task of finding the next manager.