Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa leave Twins win at Baltimore after collision

The Brief The Twins beat the Orioles 4-0 to complete a sweep at Camden Yards on Thursday, but lost stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa in the process. Buxton and Correa collided while tracking a short fly ball in center field during the third inning. Twins officials say both are in the concussion protocol.



The Minnesota Twins won their 11th straight game while sweeping the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, but lost stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa in the process.

What we know:

Buxton and Correa collided while chasing down a fly ball in short center field during the third inning at Camden Yards. Correa left the game immediately. Buxton stayed in for the remainder of the inning, then left the game.

Twins officials say both were placed in the concussion protocol.

Correa and Buxton have each played 41 of the Twins’ 44 games this season. Buxton is hitting .261 with 10 homers and 27 RBI. Correa got off to a slow start offensively, but is hitting .236 with two homers and 13 RBI.

Twins hot, but not gaining any ground

Why you should care:

The Twins are among the hottest teams in Major League Baseball, but they haven’t been able to gain any ground in the American League Central Division after a slow start. They’re 24-20 and in fourth in the division, five games behind the Detroit Tigers.

What’s next for Buxton, Correa?

Timeline:

We wait to see if the Twins place either Buxton or Correa on the injured list, or if they’re considered day-to-day as they’re in concussion protocol. The last thing the Twins need is injuries to pile up as they’re on an 11-game win streak.