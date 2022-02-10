Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka; lose Donte DiVincenzo: reports

article

Trade deals are going down in the NBA on Thursday, Feb. 10 – and the Milwaukee Bucks are a part of them.

A report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Milwaukee is acquiring the Los Angeles Clippers' Serge Ibaka. Ibaka was a first round draft pick (24th overall) by Seattle in the 2008 NBA Draft.

On the flipside, Wojnarowski is reporting Milwaukee is losing Donte DiVincenzo in a four-team trade. DiVincenzo is reportedly going to the Sacramento Kings.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

DiVincenzo was selected with the 17th overall pick by the Bucks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Prior to his joining the NBA, DiVincenzo was a 2-time NCAA champion with Villanova (2016, 2018), his team bio says.

This is a developing story.