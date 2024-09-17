Brock Purdy tells Brian Flores ‘Your scheme is crazy’ after Vikings beat 49ers

article

The Brief The Vikings are 2-0 after a 23-17 win over the 49ers, a team that was in the Super Bowl a year ago The Vikings sacked Brock Purdy 6 times and created 2 turnovers The Vikings lead the NFL with 11 sacks through 2 games



The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 after a 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and Brian Flores might have gotten the ultimate compliment after the game.

As players and coaches from both teams convened on the field for handshakes, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sought out Flores. A CBS Bay Area camera crew caught Purdy appearing to tell Flores, "Your scheme man, it's crazy."

Why it matters

Flores is the mastermind behind a vastly improved Vikings’ defense from two seasons ago. In Week 1 against the Giants, Daniel Jones was limited to 186 yards passing, and threw interceptions to Harrison Smith and Andrew Van Ginkel, which he returned for a touchdown. The Vikings sacked Jones five times.

Purdy, labeled "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick of the 2022 draft, quarterbacked the 49ers to the Super Bowl last year. The Vikings sacked him six times, Josh Metellus got an interception and Jihad Ward recovered a fumble. There were several times Purdy didn’t know if a blitz was coming, or where the pressure was coming from. Van Ginkel also had another potential pick-6, but it was dropped.

The Vikings added Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, who had a team-high 13 tackles Sunday, Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Tillery, Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore in the offseason as the defense continues to take on an identity.

Being told your game plan and scheme is crazy is just about the best compliment a defensive coach can get from an opposing quarterback. Flores has preached since coming to Minnesota that he wants his defense to be aggressive, but not reckless.

By the numbers

Through two weeks, the Vikings lead the NFL with 11 sacks. They’re allowing 88 yards per game on the ground, which is eighth in the NFL. Pat Jones II is second in the NFL with four sacks, behind only Aidan Hutchinson.

The Vikings held the 49ers to just 2-of-10 on third down, and made two fourth down stops in the win.

What’s next

The Vikings host the Houston Texans, led by C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Joe Mixon. It’s a battle of 2-0 teams after the Texans beat the Bears 19-13 on Sunday Night Football.