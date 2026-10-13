Brock Faber returns to Grand Casino Arena to watch Wild beat Golden Knights

The Brief Brock Faber was back at Grand Casino Arena Monday night, watching from the press box as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. It's his first public appearance since having surgery for a fractured skull, suffered in the Wild's preseason finale. There is no timetable for his return. Nico Sturm took a puck to the side of his head Monday night, and had to be hospitalized as a precaution.



Brock Faber was back at Grand Casino Arena Monday night as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

Progress for Brock Faber

What we know:

Faber was a spectator, watching the game from the press box, typically a spot where the healthy players not in the lineup watch the game.

Monday night’s events are an encouraging sign for Faber, as it was the first time he’s watched the team since suffering a skull fracture in their preseason finale.

What we don't know:

It required surgery, and there is no timetable for his return. The fact that he’s out in public is a sign that he’s progressing.

Without Faber, the Wild is off to a 4-1-1 start.

Nico Sturm injury

The backstory:

Unfortunately for the Wild and Faber, they had to almost relive the same injury to another player early in Monday’s game. Nico Sturm took a shot from Jared Spurgeon to the side of his head late in the first period, and went down to the ice in pain.

He left the game with an upper body injury, and did not return. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"Actually, the rink was like dead silent when that went on," Wild coach John Hynes said. "You instantly go right back to that (Faber’s injury). I think everyone in the arena felt the same way."

The Wild on Tuesday placed Sturm on injured reserve. There is no timetable for his return.

What's next:

The Wild return to the ice Tuesday night, at the Winnipeg Jets.