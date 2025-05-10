Expand / Collapse search
Basketball tournament at Eden Prairie High School canceled after fights, overcrowding

Published  May 10, 2025 9:58pm CDT
Eden Prairie
Youth basketball tournament at Eden Prairie HS shut down

An AAU basketball tournament at Eden Prairie High School was canceled after overcrowding and fights. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has more.

The Brief

    • Several "minor scuffles" broke out as police were dispersing an over-capacity crowd during an AAU basketball tournament at Eden Prairie High School.
    • Police say no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.
    • The basketball tournament was canceled due to overcrowding.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - As police were dispersing an over-capacity crowd during a youth basketball tournament at Eden Prairie High School, several "minor scuffles" broke out. 

Due to overcrowding, the Prep Hoops North Battle at the Lakes basketball tournament was canceled. 

Fights, over-capacity crowd at AAU basketball tournament

What we know:

According to Eden Prairie police, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to Eden Prairie High School to disperse an over-capacity crowd at the Prep Hoops North Battle at the Lakes basketball tournament. 

Police say multiple "minor scuffles" broke out while the crowd was being dispersed, but there were no larger fights. 

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Eden Prairie police. 

Basketball tournament canceled

Dig deeper:

Police say all activities and events related to the tournament were canceled. 

What they're saying:

Eden Prairie Schools sent FOX 9 the following statement regarding the tournament being canceled: 

"Prep Hoops North rented space at Eden Prairie High School following our district’s normal rental process. Unfortunately, they did not follow our rental agreement, and capacity exceeded what was allowed by the Eden Prairie Fire Department. When we became aware of this situation, we collaborated with the Eden Prairie Police Department to secure the facility and end the event to ensure the safety of all attendees."

The Source: This article was written from a press release from Eden Prairie police, and a statement from Eden Prairie Schools. 

Eden Prairie