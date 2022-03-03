Bob Motzko talks Gophers hockey winning Big Ten regular season title on Senior Night

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is among the hottest teams in the country entering the postseason, and on Senior Night, the Gophers celebrated a Big Ten regular season title with Bob Motzko.

The Gophers beat rival Wisconsin 8-0 as 16 different players recorded points to complete a weekend sweep. Minnesota had already clinched the league’s regular season title after Notre Dame beat Michigan earlier Saturday. The Gophers will now be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. They get a first-round bye and will host a Big Ten semifinal game on March 12.

The Gophers will enter the Big Ten Tournament having won eight straight games, out-scoring the Badgers 13-0 in the final regular season home series.

"What a run that our group has been on. Mariucci was just rocking, it was like the old days," Motzko said.

Motzko appeared on Fox 9 Sports Now Sunday night with Jim Rich to talk about Minnesota’s season. The Gophers are 23-11 overall and finished 18-6 in Big Ten play. They’re currently No. 2 in the country in the latest USCHO national poll, receiving one first place vote.

The Gophers are also tied for No. 3 overall in the latest PairWise Rankings. After beating Wisconsin Saturday night, Motzko, his coaches and all the players celebrated with the league trophy on the ice and with the thousands of fans at 3M at Mariucci Arena.

"Our whole focus was to get Friday night and put ourselves in the driver’s seat. When it was all said and done, we had a great weekend of hockey and a great second half to finish off the league championship," Motzko said.

Minnesota withstood losing star goaltender Jack LaFontaine to the NHL, and a three-week stretch without Ben Meyers, Brock Faber and Matt Knies as they were chosen to play for Team USA in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Advertisement

Watch the video for Jim Rich’s full interview with Bob Motzko.