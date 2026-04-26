Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to miss multiple weeks with left knee injury: report

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The Brief Anthony Edwards is now expected to miss multiple weeks with a left knee injury. Edwards left the Game 4 after his left knee buckled in the second quarter. The Wolves managed to pull out a win off a massive 43 points by Ayu Dosunmu.



Anthony Edwards is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury during the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 win over the Nuggets, according to an ESPN report.

Edwards to miss time

What we know:

ESPN reporter Shams Charania reports that Edwards has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. He is now expected to miss multiple weeks with those injuries.

The Timberwolves have not yet officially made an announcement on Edwards' injury.

The backstory:

Anthony Edwards left the game after his left knee buckled in the second quarter and did not return. Edwards had been averaging 23 points and 8 rebounds against Denver.

What's next:

If the Wolves can finish out the series against the Nuggets, they will have to face the winner of the Spurs-Trailblazers.

The Spurs are also currently without their star player, Victor Wembanyama, who is in concussion protocol.

Wolves suffer another major loss

Big picture view:

In the same game, Donte DiVincenzo suffered a season-ending right Achilles injury just over a minute into the first quarter after slipping while chasing a loose ball. He could not put weight on his right foot and left the arena in a wheelchair.

DiVincenzo was averaging 14.3 points and shooting 50% from three-point range in the series.

What they're saying:

Coach Chris Finch said he is "completely devastated" for DiVincenzo and noted that losing both players in one game is "tough emotionally for our guys." The Timberwolves' offense has relied heavily on both Edwards and DiVincenzo throughout the series, and their injuries will force the team to adjust heading into the next matchup.

Ayu Dosunmu steps up with career night

The other side:

Ayu Dosunmu scored 43 points to lead Minnesota to victory despite the team losing both starting guards. Dosunmu dedicated his performance to his injured teammates, saying he was "heartbroken" and is sending them prayers for a speedy recovery. Dosunmu’s standout effort helped the Timberwolves secure a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinal series, putting them one win away from advancing.