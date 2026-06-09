MnDOT warns of long-term ramp closures on Highway 12 starting this week

The Brief Long-term ramp closures on Highway 12, I-394 and I-494 in Minnetonka and Wayzata begin on June 10. Detours will be in place through July and additional closures will continue through November. The project is set to include major pavement repairs and resurfacing to extend the highway's lifespan.



Drivers in Minnetonka and Wayzata will face major ramp closures and detours on Highway 12, Interstate 394 and Interstate 494 starting June 10 as crews begin an extended construction project.

Ramp closures and detour details on Highway 12

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the first closure will be the westbound I-394 entrance to northbound I-494, from Wednesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 14.

As a detour, drivers will need to "run the loops" by taking the southbound I-494 loop, then the eastbound I-394 loop, and finally the northbound I-494 loop.

Dig deeper:

Then from Monday, June 15, through early July, the ramp from westbound Highway 12 to southbound I-494 will close. The detour for this closure is to take northbound I-494 to Highway 55, then back to southbound I-494.

Also starting June 15 and running through late July, the ramp from northbound I-494 to westbound Highway 12 will be closed. The presented will be eastbound I-394 to northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-394. During the same period, the ramp from westbound Highway 12 to Carlson Parkway will also close, with a detour via northbound I-494 to Carlson Parkway.

Drivers in Minnetonka and Wayzata will face major ramp closures and detours on Highway 12, Interstate 394 and Interstate 494 starting June 10. (Supplied)

Big picture view:

MnDOT says crews will be rebuilding, repairing and resurfacing Highway 12 between Shoreline Drive in Wayzata and I-494 in Minnetonka.

Portions of Highway 12 date back to the 1970s, MnDOT says, and the last major improvements were made in 2008.

According to MnDOT, the new work is expected to add more than 20 years of life to the areas affected.

What's next:

MnDOT says additional ramp closures will continue across the Highway 12 construction area through November, and all scheduled work timelines are dependent on weather.