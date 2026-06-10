New Minneapolis assessment finds ICE surge cost city $700M

The Brief A City of Minneapolis assessment found that the ICE surge cost the city nearly $700 million in economic impact between December 2025 and April 2026. The total estimated financial impact of the ICE surge reached $697 million, with the largest share — $607 million — attributed to business and worker wage losses. Officials say additional studies will be needed in coming years to determine a more precise figure of the total economic damage.



A new assessment by the City of Minneapolis has found the ICE surge cost the city nearly $700 million in economic due in part to businesses being forced to close, cut hours, and employees missing work.

ICE surge impact in Minneapolis

What we know:

The assessment by the City of Minneapolis found the ICE surge caused the city $697 million in financial impact starting December 2025 through April 2026.

The report looked at how the surge impacted the city in seven areas: livelihood, shelter, food security, health, education, protection, and city operations.

By the numbers:

Of those areas, "livelihood" – which included business losses and worker wage losses – accounted for most of the losses ($607 million).

Here is the full breakdown:

Livelihood: Business and wage losses ($607 million)

Shelter: Rental assistance increases ($63 million)

Food security: Substantial increases in help ($9 million)

Health: Lost revenue at clinics ($7 million)

Youth and education: Disruption to safety and education ($2 million)

City operations: $9.7 million

Protection: Unknown costs.

Local perspective:

The assessment also shows the surge in strained city finances, costing $9.7 million in police overtime, operational expenses, and other city resources.

Big picture view:

The assessment states it used "the most conservative estimates or figures" in most cases when making estimates. However, the authors admit they were hampered by data limitations, some of which was the result of "some people not reporting their needs due to fear."

Officials say that further studies will be needed in the years to come to arrive at a more precise figure of the economic damage.