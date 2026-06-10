Feeding our Future defendant surrenders to federal authorities in MN: Watch live

The Brief Authorities are set to announce the surrender of a defendant involved in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota. You can watch the press conference in the player above.



The U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota and federal law enforcement officials are holding a press conference to announce the surrender of a defendant involved in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota.

You can watch the press conference in the player above.

Feeding our Future fraud

What we know:

The first charges in the Feeding Our Future scheme came down in 2022, and the scheme involves accusations of stealing over $250 million intended for pandemic relief to feed children by opening hundreds of supposed meal sites for kids during the pandemic and then claiming to feed thousands each day.

Since then, 79 people have been charged, with most pleading guilty or being convicted at trial.

Why you should care:

As part of the scheme, Feeding Our Future would "sponsor" food distribution site, overseeing paperwork and federal reimbursements to nearly 300 under the program, while receiving nearly $200 million in federal funds in 2021.

The convicted ringleader behind the massive fraud scheme, Aimee Bock, was sentenced in May to 41.5 years in prison for her role in coordinating the fraud. Bock was convicted by a jury on March 19, 2025, for her role in the scheme.

Bock was also ordered to pay $243 million in restitution back to the federal government.

Prosecutors say Bock's actions caused lasting harm to Minnesota, casting doubt on the legitimacy of several programs in its wake.