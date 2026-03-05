Richfield basketball win ends early after dunk shatters backboard
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Richfield/Westonka Section 6AAA boys basketball game ended with a literal thud Wednesday night.
The backstory:
The Richfield Spartans were in command in the second half, up 65-28 with about 15 minutes to play. That’s when Gideon Horne ended the game with a huge dunk.
He took alley-oop pass for a monster slam, and it had enough force that the rim broke off and the backboard glass shattered. The game ended, with the Spartans leading Westonka 67-28.
The game was called due to the combination of a 39-point lead for Richfield, and the school likely not having a back-up option to replace the backboard to allow the game to resume.
Horne posed for a picture after the win with the rim in hand, and holding a white cloth with some blood, likely from the shattered glass.
Playoffs continue
What's next:
Richfield advances to the Section 6AAA semifinals. The Spartans are the No. 1 seed in the section, and host No. 4 Holy Angels Saturday afternoon. On the other side of the bracket, Orono hosts Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The two winners meet at 7 p.m. on March 12 for a trip to the Class AAA State Tournament.